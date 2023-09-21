Previous
grasshopper guest by amyk
Photo 840

grasshopper guest

At the wildlife refuge today; walking back to our car from one of the viewing platforms and this guy was perched on a tire…
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
summerfield ace
i thought it was a giant grasshopper on an interplanetary station. 🤣 nice shot. aces!
September 22nd, 2023  
