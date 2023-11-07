Previous
Flowers by amyk
Photo 848

Flowers

One week only, day 2 “multiple exposure”. Coneflowers from the summer, double exposure done in Snapseed
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Cool!
November 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise