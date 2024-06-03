Sign up
Previous
Photo 904
blues
internet connection here is spotty but will endeavor to catch up with commenting…a little minimalism from Northport, Michigan
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4431
photos
201
followers
269
following
247% complete
897
898
899
900
901
902
903
904
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
904
3443
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd June 2024 12:24pm
Corinne
ace
Beautiful
June 4th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful image!
June 4th, 2024
