Bayside Gallery by amyk
Photo 905

Bayside Gallery

Suttons Bay, Michigan is a small town on the Leelenau Peninsula. Driving through town you can’t miss this business. The inside is full too!
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Susan Klassen ace
So neat! Great capture!
June 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! I love those owls! What a great place!
June 6th, 2024  
