Previous
6june by amyk
Photo 906

6june

Taken along the Leelanau Trail portion of the Traverse Area Rail Trail system. iPhone says this is possibly a blackberry (rubus allegheniensis) or Allegheny Blackberry
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise