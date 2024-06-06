Sign up
Taken along the Leelanau Trail portion of the Traverse Area Rail Trail system. iPhone says this is possibly a blackberry (rubus allegheniensis) or Allegheny Blackberry
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3
extras
COOLPIX P1000
3rd June 2024 11:28am
