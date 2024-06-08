Sign up
Previous
Photo 907
frog with flair
or flare…catching up on the 52 week challenge week 22 (sun flare)….no, these aren’t sun flares but I like how the sunny day was giving this frog a bit of sparkly flair
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4439
photos
202
followers
271
following
248% complete
900
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
3444
905
3445
906
3446
3447
907
3448
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd June 2024 1:24pm
Tags
52wc-2024-w22
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 9th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
June 9th, 2024
