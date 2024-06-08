Previous
frog with flair by amyk
Photo 907

frog with flair

or flare…catching up on the 52 week challenge week 22 (sun flare)….no, these aren’t sun flares but I like how the sunny day was giving this frog a bit of sparkly flair
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 9th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
June 9th, 2024  
