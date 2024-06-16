Previous
pen holder nostalgia by amyk
Photo 910

pen holder nostalgia

For the current mundane challenge “pen holder”. I have many, this one was made by my oldest son when he was quite young (he’s 42)…a glass jar wrapped with strips of fabric; not looking its best anymore but wouldn’t part with it :)
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
249% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
I love that pen holder—very cool!
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise