Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 910
pen holder nostalgia
For the current mundane challenge “pen holder”. I have many, this one was made by my oldest son when he was quite young (he’s 42)…a glass jar wrapped with strips of fabric; not looking its best anymore but wouldn’t part with it :)
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4450
photos
203
followers
271
following
249% complete
View this month »
903
904
905
906
907
908
909
910
Latest from all albums
3451
3452
3453
909
3454
3455
910
3456
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th June 2024 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-penholder
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I love that pen holder—very cool!
June 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close