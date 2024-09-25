Previous
beautiful… by amyk
Photo 932

beautiful…

For the Curse of the Modern age theme…please go to a beautiful natural area and carve your initials, etc…(not strictly a “modern” behavior though…)
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
255% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great find and capture, I hate to see what some people do to nature.
September 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise