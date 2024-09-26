Previous
week39 by amyk
Photo 933

week39

52week challenge week 39 “street”…not a genre I’m comfortable with… but this restaurant scene caught my eye…
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
255% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise