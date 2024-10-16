Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 935
dragon on the roof
52week challenge, week 42 (humor)…the dragon on the roof on this house in Charlevoix is actually listed on Google Maps…
a photo for
@anniesue
:)
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4599
photos
202
followers
267
following
256% complete
View this month »
928
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
Latest from all albums
3572
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
935
3578
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
16th October 2024 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w42
Barb
ace
Love it!
@anniesue
should love it, too, I would think!
October 17th, 2024
Kathy
ace
That's a surprise.
October 17th, 2024
Rick
ace
That's quite the decoration. Great find and capture.
October 17th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how marvellous!
October 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close