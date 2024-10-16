Previous
dragon on the roof by amyk
Photo 935

dragon on the roof

52week challenge, week 42 (humor)…the dragon on the roof on this house in Charlevoix is actually listed on Google Maps…
a photo for @anniesue :)
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Barb ace
Love it! @anniesue should love it, too, I would think!
October 17th, 2024  
Kathy ace
That's a surprise.
October 17th, 2024  
Rick ace
That's quite the decoration. Great find and capture.
October 17th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how marvellous!
October 17th, 2024  
