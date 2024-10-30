Previous
walk in the park by amyk
Photo 945

walk in the park

another attempt at capturing a waning fall landscape
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
258% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Nice curve in path and tree trunk
October 31st, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
Lovely path
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise