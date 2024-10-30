Sign up
Photo 945
walk in the park
another attempt at capturing a waning fall landscape
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4623
photos
202
followers
266
following
258% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
28th October 2024 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice curve in path and tree trunk
October 31st, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
Lovely path
October 31st, 2024
