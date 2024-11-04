Previous
sunset-Lake Huron by amyk
Photo 947

sunset-Lake Huron

taken at Jenks county park, near Port Austin, MI
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Krista Marson
Sublime
November 5th, 2024  
Corinne C
Stunning image
November 5th, 2024  
Mags
Fantastic!
November 5th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Gorgeous.
November 5th, 2024  
