Photo 950
the confusion continues
saw this crabapple on our walk today…leaves gone, crabapples dried up and yet trying to bloom here and there…
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
