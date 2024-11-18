Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 951
it’s time…
…put the shorts away and make room for the sweaters….52week challenge, week 46 “fabric”
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4648
photos
208
followers
269
following
260% complete
View this month »
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
Latest from all albums
950
3606
3607
3608
3609
3610
951
3611
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th November 2024 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w46
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sure is - lovely colours and textures !
November 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I just did that.
November 19th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Some nice colors and patterns and textures.
November 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful colors and textures.
November 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close