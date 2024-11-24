Previous
the fork by amyk
Photo 953

the fork

my interpretation of fork for the 52 week challenge…the center of the Tridge where you can go right or left…not sure how I got this weird angle but I liked it…
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Well captured!
November 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact