Previous
Photo 954
view across the fields…
…of the schoolhouse at the nature center homestead area
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4659
photos
208
followers
269
following
261% complete
947
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd November 2024 12:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Mags
ace
Delightful landscape with all the broom sedge in the foreground.
November 27th, 2024
