Photo 955
Creepy
52week challenge, week 48, “creepy”…an old photo from a visit to the Catacombs in Paris
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4665
photos
208
followers
269
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
28th November 2017 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w48
Rick
ace
Wow, that is creepy, for sure. Great shot.
December 2nd, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Truly creepy
December 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
So creepy and well captured, lovely light.
December 2nd, 2024
