Photo 958
Week52 :)
Final shot for the 52week challenge “leading lines” …not a stellar example but I’ve completed the other 52weeks, can’t quit now! :)
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2024-w52
