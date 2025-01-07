Previous
Week 1 by amyk
…apologies for another darn puppy photo…starting the 52week challenge again, week 1 is geometric and the new puppy soccer ball was all I could see…need to get out more :)
7th January 2025

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags
LOL! This makes me smile!
January 8th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger
I remember when Pearl was a puppy, it was really hard to get out with my camera
January 8th, 2025  
Rick
Such a cute puppy. At least you got some shapes in there, with the ball.
January 8th, 2025  
