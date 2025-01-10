Sign up
Photo 960
rust&snow
for the 52week challenge, week 2 “rust”
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4710
photos
208
followers
270
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th January 2025 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w2
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture
January 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful textures!
January 11th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture for the word.
January 11th, 2025
