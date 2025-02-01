Sign up
Previous
Photo 964
a hole in the clouds
…just caught my eye so I pointed the iPhone camera and clicked….
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4736
photos
212
followers
273
following
264% complete
957
958
959
960
961
962
963
964
3680
3681
3682
3683
3684
3685
964
3686
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st February 2025 10:30am
Privacy
Public
Babs
ace
Well spotted
February 2nd, 2025
