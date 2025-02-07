Previous
the sun peeks through by amyk
the sun peeks through

took this while “out and about” but didn’t care for it in b&w, so posting in the extras album
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
amyK
Kathy ace
Nice light through the pine needles.
February 8th, 2025  
