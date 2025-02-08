Previous
the high point of his day… by amyk
the high point of his day…

alternate title: finally getting the Christmas decorations put away
52 week challenge, week 6 “storytelling shot”
and tagged for the Puns-2 challenge
Deep Art Effects edit
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug ace
Nice one. I love the pun and the unusual capture.
February 9th, 2025  
