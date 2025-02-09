Sign up
Previous
Photo 968
Yeah! Line-29
For the Lyrics challenge
(Grandson cheering his newfound sitting skills)
:)
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4749
photos
212
followers
273
following
265% complete
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
3691
966
3692
967
3693
87
968
3694
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th January 2025 3:36pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lyrics-uparoundthebend
Jessica Eby
ace
Good for him! Extra cheers for the little guy! 👏👏🎉
February 10th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
How cute!
February 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how precious!
February 10th, 2025
