Week 7 by amyk
Photo 969

Week 7

52week challenge, week 7 “Halloween”…holiday decorations are stowed in the attic but this candle was available…a Snapseed double exposure edit and frame
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Turned out so well!
February 17th, 2025  
