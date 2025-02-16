Sign up
Previous
Photo 969
Week 7
52week challenge, week 7 “Halloween”…holiday decorations are stowed in the attic but this candle was available…a Snapseed double exposure edit and frame
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2025-w7
Mags
ace
Turned out so well!
February 17th, 2025
