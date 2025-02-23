Previous
winter sunrise by amyk
Photo 970

winter sunrise

52week challenge, week 8 “sun or moon”…outside this morning waiting for puppy to do her business and noticed the sun over the neighbors garage roof
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
265% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
This photo has such a lot of promise - do you think you could straighten the horizon, Amy?
February 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact