Previous
Winter sun (horizon edited) by amyk
Photo 971

Winter sun (horizon edited)

For @bjywamer and @maggiemae here is yesterdays shot with the roof line straightened
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact