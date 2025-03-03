Previous
apple snack by amyk
Photo 972

apple snack

52week challenge week 9, “phone photo”. Not sure why I opted to photograph my evening snack prep…
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Cool capture. Looks like the slicer works very well.
March 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
Colorful and great patterns!
March 4th, 2025  
