not a sign of spring by amyk
Photo 973

not a sign of spring

typical Michigan March…two days of 70F (21C), sitting on the patio….this afternoon temp dropped to 32F (0C) and yes, it is snowing
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

amyK

