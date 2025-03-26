Sign up
Photo 974
Squirrel hands
Catching up on the 52week challenge….week 11 theme was “hands”
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
23rd March 2025 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w11
Liz Milne
ace
What a great photo! Fav!
March 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Marvelous closeup!
March 27th, 2025
