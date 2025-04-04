Previous
ice curtain by amyk
Photo 977

ice curtain

another from our icy morning two days ago…ice curtain hanging off the birdfeeder baffle
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Wow, great capture. Just can't imagine that much ice, when we're almost in the 90's down here.
April 5th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I like the lacy pattern. Good capture.
April 5th, 2025  
Barb ace
Nice!
April 5th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Well seen
April 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact