Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 977
ice curtain
another from our icy morning two days ago…ice curtain hanging off the birdfeeder baffle
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4812
photos
213
followers
277
following
267% complete
View this month »
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
Latest from all albums
3743
3744
3745
976
3746
3747
977
3748
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd April 2025 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Wow, great capture. Just can't imagine that much ice, when we're almost in the 90's down here.
April 5th, 2025
Kathy
ace
I like the lacy pattern. Good capture.
April 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Nice!
April 5th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Well seen
April 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close