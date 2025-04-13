Sign up
Previous
Photo 978
Brinewell
…from the 1950s…part of the historical display at the Dow museum…extracting bromine from brine using electrolysis was the start of the company. For the architecture challenge, theme is “vertical”
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4822
photos
212
followers
276
following
267% complete
View this month »
978
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th April 2025 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture-13
Barb
ace
Fits the challenge well!
April 14th, 2025
