Brinewell by amyk
Photo 978

Brinewell

…from the 1950s…part of the historical display at the Dow museum…extracting bromine from brine using electrolysis was the start of the company. For the architecture challenge, theme is “vertical”
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Barb ace
Fits the challenge well!
April 14th, 2025  
