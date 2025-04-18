Sign up
Photo 979
half empty, half full
…have been looking for inspiration for this prompt (52week challenge week 15) and today it came to me…:)
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4828
photos
212
followers
276
following
268% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
5th April 2025 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w15
Liz Milne
ace
Wonderful! He’s so cute.
April 19th, 2025
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
April 19th, 2025
