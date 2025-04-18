Previous
half empty, half full by amyk
Photo 979

half empty, half full

…have been looking for inspiration for this prompt (52week challenge week 15) and today it came to me…:)
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
268% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Wonderful! He’s so cute.
April 19th, 2025  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
April 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact