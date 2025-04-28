Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 980
spring reflected
52week challenge catch up…week 16 “reflections”
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4839
photos
213
followers
275
following
268% complete
View this month »
973
974
975
976
977
978
979
980
Latest from all albums
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
980
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th April 2025 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w16
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close