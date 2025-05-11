Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 982
I’m one!
I avoid posting grandson photos on social media, however, we celebrated his first birthday this week and can’t resist just one….
11th May 2025
11th May 25
8
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4854
photos
212
followers
274
following
269% complete
View this month »
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
Latest from all albums
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
982
3785
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th May 2025 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Well, yes of course. Who can resist that first birthday cake. Precious capture.
May 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how precious! Love those eyes.
May 12th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
Happy Birthday, sweetie ❤️😍🎂
May 12th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
And he's not finished yet. Too funny and cute.
May 12th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks like a wise old man!
May 12th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Happy birthday. He’ll love this image at his 21st.
May 12th, 2025
Rick
ace
So cute. Great capture.
May 12th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Aw, he looks like a sweet little guy! I hope he had a great day!
May 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close