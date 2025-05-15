Sign up
Previous
Photo 985
naptime…
…for the baby robins
15th May 2025
15th May 25
4
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4861
photos
212
followers
274
following
269% complete
978
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
3785
3786
983
3787
984
3788
985
3789
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
13th May 2025 1:55pm
Julie Ryan
ace
Aww sweet
May 16th, 2025
Rick
ace
Wow, does look like they are out for the count. Great shot.
May 16th, 2025
Karen
ace
A terrific capture of these little birds.
May 16th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
The choir is resting. Great shot
May 16th, 2025
