Previous
feed me… by amyk
Photo 986

feed me…

Had a tough time with the”inspired by a movie” prompt for the 52week challenge, week 19. Finally went with this little replica of the plant from Little Shop of Horrors…and yes, it talks :)
17th May 2025 17th May 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
270% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact