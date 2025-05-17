Sign up
Photo 986
feed me…
Had a tough time with the”inspired by a movie” prompt for the 52week challenge, week 19. Finally went with this little replica of the plant from Little Shop of Horrors…and yes, it talks :)
17th May 2025
17th May 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4865
photos
212
followers
274
following
Views
5
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th May 2025 7:37pm
Tags
52wc-2025-w19
