Photo 998
week 28
52week challenge, week 28 "still life"
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
extras
ILCA-77M2
19th July 2025 11:02am
Tags
52wc-2025-w28
gloria jones
ace
Love this still life...well done
July 20th, 2025
Rick
ace
Nice composition and capture.
July 20th, 2025
