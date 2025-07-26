Previous
Week 29 by amyk
Photo 999

Week 29

52week challenge, week 29, “pets”…Sophie at 9months old, and yes, there are a few (hundred) dog toys scattered about…
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️❤️
July 27th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful portrait of Sophie!
July 27th, 2025  
