Previous
Photo 1000
Alden Dow house/studio
…located in the Dow gardens…architect Alden Dow was the son of Herbert Henry Dow, founder of Dow Chemical. Last minute entry for the architecture challenge.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
13th August 2025 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture-15
Susan Wakely
ace
Rather quirky looking.
August 14th, 2025
