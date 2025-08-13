Previous
Alden Dow house/studio by amyk
Alden Dow house/studio

…located in the Dow gardens…architect Alden Dow was the son of Herbert Henry Dow, founder of Dow Chemical. Last minute entry for the architecture challenge.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Susan Wakely ace
Rather quirky looking.
August 14th, 2025  
