Previous
Photo 1001
Week 32
52 week challenge, week 32 “simplicity”…taken at Nayanquing wildlife preserve…swallows everywhere!
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4976
photos
207
followers
268
following
274% complete
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th August 2025 1:48pm
Tags
52wc-2025-w32
Shutterbug
ace
That is really beautiful and I think it is the simplicity that makes it so. Great response for the challenge.
August 22nd, 2025
eDorre
ace
So pretty.
August 22nd, 2025
