Previous
Week 32 by amyk
Photo 1001

Week 32

52 week challenge, week 32 “simplicity”…taken at Nayanquing wildlife preserve…swallows everywhere!
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
274% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
That is really beautiful and I think it is the simplicity that makes it so. Great response for the challenge.
August 22nd, 2025  
eDorre ace
So pretty.
August 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact