Photo 1004
hawk on a wire
Saw this hawk out our living room window recently…
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5022
photos
206
followers
268
following
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
October 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous
October 3rd, 2025
