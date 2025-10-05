Previous
close encounter by amyk
close encounter

Usually deer are very skittish around people, so I was quite startled when this one came running up to me (top left). Just wandered near me while I took photos, despite our dog being with us (on leash)
5th October 2025

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
They are so cute
October 6th, 2025  
