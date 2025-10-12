Previous
Week41 by amyk
52week challenge, week 41 “chocolate”….Zingerman’s (bakery&gourmet food-Ann Arbor, MI) brownie bites…sister sent me a box full for my birthday in September.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
*lynn ace
What a wonderful gift -- chocolate!!
October 13th, 2025  
