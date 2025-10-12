Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1008
Week41
52week challenge, week 41 “chocolate”….Zingerman’s (bakery&gourmet food-Ann Arbor, MI) brownie bites…sister sent me a box full for my birthday in September.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5036
photos
208
followers
267
following
276% complete
View this month »
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
Latest from all albums
1007
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
1008
3939
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th October 2025 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w41
*lynn
ace
What a wonderful gift -- chocolate!!
October 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close