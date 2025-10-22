Sign up
Previous
Photo 1010
Week 42
52week challenge week 42 “show what’s in the street”…I’m in the street (crossing it actually) and enjoying the color
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5048
photos
208
followers
266
following
276% complete
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
3944
1009
3945
3946
3947
3948
1010
3949
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th October 2025 11:44am
Tags
52wc-2025-w42
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful
October 23rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous.
October 23rd, 2025
Brian
ace
Wow!
October 23rd, 2025
