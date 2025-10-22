Previous
Week 42 by amyk
Photo 1010

Week 42

52week challenge week 42 “show what’s in the street”…I’m in the street (crossing it actually) and enjoying the color
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beautiful
October 23rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous.
October 23rd, 2025  
Brian ace
Wow!
October 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact