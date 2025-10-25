Sign up
Photo 1011
Sophie at the dog park
For the weekly quote challenge…
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
2
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5052
photos
208
followers
266
following
276% complete
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
3947
3948
1010
3949
3950
3951
1011
3952
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd October 2025 1:35pm
Tags
wsl-36
Brian
ace
Well done!
October 26th, 2025
Rick
ace
Cute capture.
October 26th, 2025
