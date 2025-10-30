Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1012
Week 43
…52week challenge, week 43 100s & 1000s…I didn’t count the fallen leaves but there must be hundreds or thousands and still more to fall.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5058
photos
208
followers
266
following
277% complete
View this month »
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
Latest from all albums
1011
3952
3953
3954
3955
3956
1012
3957
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th October 2025 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w43
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Such a beautifully coloured and shaped tree
October 31st, 2025
Rick
ace
Lovely color and capture.
October 31st, 2025
*lynn
ace
truly beautiful tree
October 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close