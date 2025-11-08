Sign up
Previous
Photo 1015
number 6
Seagull watching the pedestrians go by…
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5070
photos
207
followers
267
following
278% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
5th November 2025 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and background.
November 9th, 2025
