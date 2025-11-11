Sign up
Previous
Photo 1018
I’m Tally
surprised at the grocery store by this robot device wandering up and down the aisles…sign on front says I’m Tally, I do shelf inventory…which I thought was cool…and then wondered how many jobs it replaces, so tagged for Curse of the Modern Age-18.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
2
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
curse-18
Mags
ace
I think most jobs will be replaced by these things and sooner than we can imagine.
November 12th, 2025
Omabluebird
ace
Good one for the challenge.
November 12th, 2025
