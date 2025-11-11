Previous
I’m Tally by amyk
Photo 1018

I’m Tally

surprised at the grocery store by this robot device wandering up and down the aisles…sign on front says I’m Tally, I do shelf inventory…which I thought was cool…and then wondered how many jobs it replaces, so tagged for Curse of the Modern Age-18.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
I think most jobs will be replaced by these things and sooner than we can imagine.
November 12th, 2025  
Omabluebird ace
Good one for the challenge.
November 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact