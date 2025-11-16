Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1019
Snacking
Squirrel snacking on the birdseed left on this stump for the critters…
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5083
photos
207
followers
268
following
279% complete
View this month »
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
Latest from all albums
1018
3969
3970
3971
3972
3973
1019
3974
Photo Details
Views
15
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
14th November 2025 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close